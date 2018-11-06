Albany Housing Authority can help get you to the polls

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - One organization is worried there are many who won’t make it to the polls Tuesday.
But the Albany Housing Authority is providing transportation to those who need help going to vote.
They are partnering with the New Beginnings Baptist Church, Alive Home Care and the Alive Center to proved the shuttles.
The AHA will be using shuttles to take those who don’t have transportation or can’t take themselves to the polls.
Housing Authority officials said the policies being voted on affect all individuals, so everyone should be able to exercise their right to vote.
“It’s a very historic election that’s taking place on November 6. And we want every person that has the right to vote, the opportunity to vote, and we don’t want our transportation to stand in the way," said Pastor Solomon Loud Jr, with the New Beginnings Baptist Church.
The group will be running the shuttle services from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
If you want to take advantage of the shuttles, you can call 229-496-9147.
