Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit gets new interim commander

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit has a new interim ADDU commander.
Captain Ryan Ward was introduced this morning by Sheriff Kevin Sproul who is the Chairman of the Policy and Review Board of the ADDU.
Ward started the position back in October, but was officially announced on Monday. He said he wants the community to know that they are a huge help in solving the drug flow in Albany.
“We are going to stop drugs in Albany the best we can. if you see something going on, please do not hesitate to let us know. You may not see action right off bat, as soon as we can get the basics to make an arrest,” said Ward.
The Albany Dougherty Drug Unit is made up of officers from The Albany Police department, Dougherty County Police and the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office and specialize in narcotics cases.
