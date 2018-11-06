Albany, Dougherty Co. to get new software

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -The Dougherty County Board of Commissioners approved a software system for the city and county.
The new software will go towards Albany Utilities and the county for Human Resources.
Steven Carter is the chief information officer for Albany and Dougherty County. He said that the current software is out dated and the new software will answer questions for customers that couldn’t be answered before.
“The software that we are currently using on both the city and county side is aging and it is not providing the functionality we would need in a new modern software. So, we embarked on the process of trying to find something that will update not just our ability to function, but to give us more access to information and data and provide better answers to our citizens," explained Carter.
The city and county will have two separate contracts.
