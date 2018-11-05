Tift Co. murder conviction upheld by State Supreme Court

ATLANTA, GA (WALB) - Edwin Williams has lost his Georgia Supreme Court appeal to overturn a murder conviction in Tift County for the 2014 killing of 19-year-old Tyler Johnson inside an apartment in Omega.
Although the Supreme Court has upheld Williams’s felony murder conviction and sentence to life in prison, it has vacated his additional life prison sentence for criminal attempt to commit armed robbery. That count should have been merged with the felony murder count for sentencing purposes, the court said.
Neighbors said Johnson lived alone in his apartment on Georgia Avenue, where he was shot in the head. Help from a concerned citizen who got the tag number of the getaway car led police to make several arrests.
Kelly Warren, 31, Trevon Rushton, 21, Edwin Williams, 24 and Carrington Hollis, 21, all of Thomasville, were taken into custody.
Ronadarin Jones, 23, of Omega, was also arrested later at a residence in Omega.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.