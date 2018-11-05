Thomas County prepares for Election Day

THOMAS CO., GA (WALB) - Early voting has officially wrapped up.
Now, South Georgia county officials are setting up for Election Day.
Nearly 10,000 of Thomas County’s registered voters turned out for early voting. Which is one-third of the county’s registered voters.
Frank Scoggins, the Thomas County Elections Supervisor, said there were more early voters for Tuesday’s gubernatorial and mid-term election than in the presidential election.
“The voting turned out, certainty more robust than I thought it would be," said Scoggins.
Scoggins said that ahead of Tuesday’s election, they’re working diligently to get materials to all 20 voting precincts across the county.
“There has been a tremendous amount of activity here,” said Scoggins.
Scoggins said you should make sure you know where your precinct is before tomorrow. He explained that he’s kept an eye on the weather and officials are doing their best to accommodate the precincts that don’t have much space for voters to wait. Luckily, there’s only two locations that need this type of assistance.
“Some of the precincts that don’t have a waiting place will have a cover for the electors to stand under,” explained Scoggins.
Scoggins said only in the event of severe weather will he contact a superior court judge to extend polling hours.
But Scoggins warns that you should not rely on this slight possibility.
Polls will open Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.
Follow WALB’s Paige Dauer:
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.