SWGA man becomes new host of show on the Discovery Channel

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Celebrity blacksmith, Trenton Tye, from Southwest Georgia, was a headliner at the Chehaw Muckalee Creek Arts Show and he just became a host for a new show on the Discovery Channel.
The 20 year veteran hosted demonstrations and shows all weekend at the park.
Last Friday, Tye's new crafting competition show called, 'Master of Arms' premiered on the national network.
Tye who grew up in Southwest Georgia and attended Lee County High School, said he was glad to come back to his roots this weekend.
“One of the awesome things about Chehaw is this has been a part of my life as it is for so many folks here in Albany. I haven’t had a chance to actually come back and do anything with them. Although the storms hit us, it is so awesome to be able to come home to Chehaw and be a part of this family again,” said Tye.
Master of Arms will air for eight episodes.
The show airs every Friday night on the Discovery Channel at 10 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.