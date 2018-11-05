Southwest GA households may be eligible for D-SNAP

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The USDA is providing 20 hurricane-damaged Georgia counties with additional food assistance, the agency announced Monday morning.
The D-SNAP program will operate in Baker, Calhoun, Clay, Crisp, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Laurens, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Randolph, Seminole, Sumter, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner and Worth counties.
Even if you don’t normally get SNAP, you may qualify for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) benefits.
“This announcement will allow us to provide food and hope to the countless working families and elderly who have lost their entire food supplies,” said Christopher Cohilas, Dougherty County’s Commission Chairman. “Thank you to Governor Nathan Deal, Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, our congressional delegation, and DFCS for tirelessly working with us to help provide for the basic needs of our citizens.”
“Hurricane Michael cut across a large swath of rural America and disrupted the lives of thousands of families,” said USDA’s Acting Deputy Under Secretary for Food, Nutrition and Consumer Services Brandon Lipps. “This assistance will help residents in parts of southern Georgia that were badly harmed get back on their feet.”
Families who live or work in covered counties can apply for assistance beginning as early as next week. Note that the exception to allow buying ready-to-eat foods will only be available until Nov. 17 when purchases will be limited to foods to be prepared at home.
To qualify for D-SNAP, Georgians must meet the following criteria:
• Live or work in one of the 20 counties declared for Federal Emergency Management Agency for Individual Assistance
• Be ineligible and/or not currently receiving food assistance through the regular SNAP program
• Have suffered a disaster-related loss to property or income, including incurring expenses related to the disaster
• Provide photo identification and proof of residency for the head of household
• Meet financial eligibility requirements
Eligibility for the program requires a face-to-face interview. Clients must apply in-person at a designated D-SNAP site or send an authorized representative.
Current SNAP recipients should not apply for D-SNAP assistance; recipients who are eligible for D-SNAP will automatically receive a supplement on their EBT cards on or before Nov. 9.
The D-SNAP application period will be Nov. 7 through Nov. 14.
If a household in the affected area qualifies for D-SNAP, they could receive one month of benefits to meet their food needs as they settle back home following the disaster.
Households in the approved areas that already receive SNAP benefits will automatically receive disaster supplements, up to the maximum allotment for their household size, and do not need to apply for D-SNAP.
