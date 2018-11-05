Several parents find out about Randolph-Clay High School fight from social media, expect more from school

RANDOLPH CO., GA (WALB) - Somewhere between 20 to 30 students at Randolph-Clay High were caught on camera fighting in the school’s cafeteria Monday morning.
One of them was Charlotte Lewis' son.
“He called me, he said, ‘Mamma, come to the school.’ I said, ‘OK, I’m on my way.’ So, when I got here, he was standing out here with more kids and the police,” explained Lewis.
That’s when she said she saw a video of the fight that left her furious.
“I never would’ve imagined that it would happen, you know, at Randolph Clay, we small. So, no, I wouldn’t have imagined it happened,” said Lewis.
In a school of nearly 250 students, Chief of School System Police Johnny Walker said this fight was the first of its kind.
“We are glad that no one got injured or anything. None of our students or staff was injured. And like I said, at this time we are still investigating the cause of this incident,” Walker explained.
Lewis said the school didn't call parents to let them know what happened.
“The school did not notify me, I just got a phone call and it wasn’t from any employees from the school,” said Lewis.
Walker confirmed and said that before the school could say anything, it was on social media.
“There were some parents that actually came out and I’ve been hearing that some stuff was put on social media and the parents were notified by that and they actually came out,” said Walker
The school principal said the fight did not impact everybody and they were still going to have school, so they didn’t tell every parent.
Lewis said she wants to see the school step up when it comes to their kids.
“They need to do a better job because where was the administrators when all these kids was jumping on this child, where were they at?” asked Lewis.
Walker said there will be arrests and charges for some of the students involved.
At this time, there’s still not word as to why the students were fighting.
WALB is still waiting to hear from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office on who those students are and their charges.
