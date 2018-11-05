NBC, Fox News, Facebook pull 'racist’ Trump campaign ad

(CNN) - NBC, Fox News and Facebook issued separate statements Monday saying they will no longer air a controversial Donald Trump campaign ad.
The ad aims to motivate GOP voter turnout by vilifying migrants traveling though Mexico. It portrays these migrants as invaders and criminals.
Outraged viewers call the ad racist. It received immense backlash after airing during Sunday Night Football.
NBC announced the decision to pull the ad first, followed by Fox News.
Facebook said it will no longer allow the Trump campaign to run the ad on its site because it violates the social network's advertising policy.
The ad can still be posted on Facebook, but there is no paid distribution.
People familiar with the issue say the ad was not submitted to CBS or ABC. CNN refused to run the advertisement.
