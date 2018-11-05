Moultrie continues storm cleanup efforts

MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) - Since Hurricane Michael ripped through much of southwest Georgia, the City of Moultrie is still picking up the pieces.
A giant pile of debris was collected by crews on Sunday — almost a month since Michael came through.
Amy Johnson, public relations director, said public works crews work six days a week collecting debris.
The crews, Johnson pointed out, gather over one million pounds of debris a week.
Johnson said crews are tirelessly working to clean up the city, but need residents' help to make the process more efficient.
Yard debris for pick-up can’t have any plastics, boards or other materials in it, Johnson said.
“If it is mixed, they will not stop. And when they do come back, it’ll take a lengthy time to separate it, which might incur a fee," said Johnson.
Johnson said the crews plan to make it to everyone’s house — within the city — by the end of this month.
However, if they weren’t able to collect all the debris, crews will make another loop.
Johnson said if you have questions about pick-up to call (229) 668-5423.
