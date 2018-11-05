Moultrie continues storm cleanup efforts

Debris gathered from Moultrie pick-up to restore the town after hurricane Michael (Source: WALB)
By Paige Dauer | November 5, 2018 at 5:23 PM EST - Updated November 5 at 5:23 PM

MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) - Since Hurricane Michael ripped through much of southwest Georgia, the City of Moultrie is still picking up the pieces.

A giant pile of debris was collected by crews on Sunday — almost a month since Michael came through.

Amy Johnson, public relations director, said public works crews work six days a week collecting debris.

Amy Johnson, Downtown Economic Development and Public Relations Director expressed the importance of not mixing in trash with your yard debris (Source: WALB)
The crews, Johnson pointed out, gather over one million pounds of debris a week.

Johnson said crews are tirelessly working to clean up the city, but need residents' help to make the process more efficient.

Yard debris for pick-up can’t have any plastics, boards or other materials in it, Johnson said.

“If it is mixed, they will not stop. And when they do come back, it’ll take a lengthy time to separate it, which might incur a fee," said Johnson.

Johnson said the crews plan to make it to everyone’s house — within the city — by the end of this month.

However, if they weren’t able to collect all the debris, crews will make another loop.

Johnson said if you have questions about pick-up to call (229) 668-5423.

