Leesburg Police Dept. to transition to electronic records

LEESBURG, GA (WALB) - Next year the Leesburg Police Department will move to an electronic records system.
In the age of modernization, the electronic records will do a number of things to streamline data storage for citizens, police officers and the clerk of court.
There will be a mobile data terminal or docking station in all of the patrol cars, which officers can use to do their incident reports.
People will be able to pull up their accident reports online to view it and print it out instead of coming to the police station to pick up a hard copy.
The system will also keep track of evidence, allow e-citations, and daily log sheets for officers.
Police Chief Chris Prokesh said warnings will be electronically documented, too.
“But one thing we’ve never been able to do before at our monthly reports, is account for those warnings. Where a warning has generally been to a violator ‘Hey slow down! We caught you, put your seat belt on.’ Now these warnings will actually be documented electronically,” explained Prokesh.
Officers will be able to swipe the violator's license and the electronic database will show a history of warnings and citations given to the offender.
The software system is being purchased through T-SPLOST funds
Officers are expecting to get the system in 2019.
