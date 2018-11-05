Kemp campaign makes a stop in Albany

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Republican nominee in the race for Georgia governor made a brief stop in Albany Monday, as part of a flying tour across the state.
Secretary of State Brian Kemp, in what most observers are calling a dead heat with Democrat nominee Stacey Abrams, answered questions at the Albany Airport.
Kemp was asked about the attempted hacking of the election system.
“The Secretary of State’s office is meeting with the FBI, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and Homeland Security. When we get more information, the office will be putting out a statement,” Kemp said.
When asked about Democratic claims that the issue was 11th hour posturing, Kemp said, “Look, we found out about this, and we reacted immediately. If I hadn’t done anything, if I hadn’t reacted, they’d be saying the exact opposite, that we should have done something. So I’m not really worried about what they’re saying. We’re handling this cyber incident like we’d handle any cyber incident.”
“As you know, that’s a very serious thing we deal with in our office, that we fight to protect the system. Our system is safe and secure. We’re looking forward to a great election tomorrow, and we’ll have more information after the meeting with the FBI, GBI, and Homeland Security. We’ll be updating everyone.”
The Republican nominee also elaborated on President Donald Trump’s visit to Macon and the campaign in general.
“Yesterday was just electric in Macon,” Kemp said. "Really good to see so many coming out from all over this state to see the president and express their support for myself and Jeff Duncan’s campaign, and really for the whole Republican ticket, because they know what’s getting done at the federal level and the state level. Great to see former Governor Perdue and Governor Nathan Deal supporting our campaigns. We want to keep the state moving in the right direction.
Reaching out to farmers and their recent losses, he said, “Farmers have as clear a choice as anybody. For my opponent to say that no one should have to go into agriculture to make a living, people are born into agriculture in this state. People want to go into agriculture because there’s great opportunity there. Is it a tough business? Absolutely it is, but we will bring it back better than ever before.”
“We have so many advantages in rural Georgia, with great Ag businesses. Part of my plan to strengthen rural Georgia is to build on that and make it bigger. To help our exports, and to help our poor. So much we can do, and we’ll be fighting with them every day in the new administration to make sure we’re there to support them in their comeback effort from the devastating storm.”
Asked about minority voting, Kemp said that minority voting is up 23 percent in Georgia. “We have a million more voters on the rolls now than when I took office. I created on-line voting, and got it pushed through the legislature. Implemented the new technology. That helped increase participation. My opponent voted against on-line registration. She wants illegals to vote in this election. They sued us over that. I mean, that is outrageous. This is all a smokescreen, to divert from Stacey Abrams' liberal agenda, being funded by billionaires in New York, and socialists in California. That’s not what Georgians want.”
