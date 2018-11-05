Funeral home offers free rides to the polls on Election Day

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - With Election Day two days away, leaders with Poteat Funeral Home and ‘Let’s Talk Radio Show’ say they’re offering free rides to the polls for those without transportation.
Talk show host, Yaz Johnson said the partnership for the initiative will happen to ensure everyone votes across Albany.
The funeral home will use a number of vehicles to pick up residents who contact them prior to pick-up.
Organizers plan to provide transportation from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will also drop-off residents after they have voted.
“Funeral homes years ago used to take people to the polls to make sure they have transportation to vote. This is our way of giving back to the community at such a critical time. We need to vote,” said Jeffery Wakefield, Owner of Poteat Funeral Home.
Poteat Funeral Home leaders said they will also provide rides at Wakefield Mortuary in Arlington.
For anyone interested in a ride in Albany, contact the funeral home at 229-436-3615.
