Former Supreme Court Chief Justice killed in wreck

ATLANTA, GA (WALB) - Former State Supreme Court Chief Justice P. Harris Hines was killed in a wreck Sunday afternoon in Atlanta.
Justice Hines, 75, and his wife Helen were in a vehicle when it was involved in a wreck on I-85 near downtown Atlanta. Helen Hines survived the crash.
“We are all shocked and devastated,” said Chief Justice Harold D. Melton said in a statement. “Former Chief Justice P. Harris Hines was a giant of a man. Because of the love he so freely extended to others, he was loved and cherished by every member of this Court, by our staff, and by just about every person who ever met him. For me personally, he was a mentor and one of my dearest friends. My heart is broken. Our thoughts and prayers are with his beloved wife, Helen, their son and daughter, and their families."
Justice Hines had just retired at the end of August after more than 50 years of practicing law and serving as a judge in Cobb County and as a justice on the Supreme Court of Georgia.
