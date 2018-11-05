Former Supreme Court Chief Justice killed in wreck

“We are all shocked and devastated,” said Chief Justice Harold D. Melton said in a statement. “Former Chief Justice P. Harris Hines was a giant of a man. Because of the love he so freely extended to others, he was loved and cherished by every member of this Court, by our staff, and by just about every person who ever met him. For me personally, he was a mentor and one of my dearest friends. My heart is broken. Our thoughts and prayers are with his beloved wife, Helen, their son and daughter, and their families."