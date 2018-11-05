FBI investigating kidnapping of 13-year-old NC girl forced into SUV; Amber Alert issued

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl who was kidnapped after being forced into a vehicle Monday just before 7 a.m.
Witnesses say an unknown male grabbed Hania Noleia Aguilar, who was standing in the yard, and forced her into a green 2002 Ford Expedition that is registered to Velasquez Hernandez of Summerville, S.C.
Witnesses say the vehicle was last seen leaving the mobile home park. The registration number on the plate on the truck is: SC NWS 984.
The FBI is at the scene assisting in the investigation.
The incident happened at 6:58 a.m. between lots 38 and 39 in Rosewoods Mobile Home Park.
The report says that witnesses can‘t describe the suspect other than he had a yellow bandana over his face.
After grabbing the child, he reportedly forced her into the Green Ford Expedition, stole it and drove away.
If anyone sees the vehicle or child, they are asked to contact Sgt. Pete Locklear at the Lumberton Police Department at (910) 671-3845 immediately.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.