Dougherty inmate caught after attempted escape

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A Dougherty County Jail inmate was captured after an escape attempt, according to officials.
Montravis Thomas Randall, 22, was able to gain access to the roof of the jail facility around 11:45 a.m. on Monday, officials said.
Randall was exiting an exterior recreation yard.
The inmate was apprehended without incident inside the jail facility security fences around 12:05 p.m.
Randall was identified as the suspect in a Rubo’s Inc. shooting.
Determined to be a disgruntled employee, Randall was denied bond.
Randall was charged with three felonies - two charges of aggravated assault and one cruelty of children in the first degree - and one misdemeanor.
This is a developing story. WALB will update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.