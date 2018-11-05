Debris removal crews remind residents to properly dispose

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said during their county wide clean-up efforts, it’s important for everyone to remember what to do so your debris can be picked up quickly.
Experts with the Corps of Engineers said everyone should continue to put debris at your curb and not on your property.
Leaders said construction demolition debris and vegetation material should not mix.
Crews said although they just started the removal process, they will pick up all debris, but it’s important to separate it correctly.
“We’re going to pick everything up, but it needs to be separated out so it goes to the right place, the right land field. So if that’s done, it’ll go a little faster. We don’t really have a good gauge on the total amount of time it’s going to take us but we know they’ve brought in an enormous amount of trucks here,” said Josh Jimerfield, Debris Expert with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Crews said they plan to open multiple temporary debris disposal sites in the coming days to haul all debris out of the County.
