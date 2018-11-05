Chehaw hosts Muckalee Arts and Crafts Show

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Thousands attended Chehaw Park’s first-ever Muckalee Arts and Craft show this weekend, all to raise funds for the park after Hurricane Michael.
Volunteer organizations and Friends of Chehaw held the event that brought over 60 vendors and artist from the area.
Guest were able to experience live entertainment, food, arts, and handcrafted treasures from a wide variety of talented artisans and skilled craftsmen.
Leaders said funds raised from this event will help with making more events and updates.
“So this is just a fundraiser for the park. It’s no secret that we need money to make stuff happen and especially after the recent hurricane. We can certainly use the help. So this is a great benefit to us,” said Morgan Burnette, Director and Guest Public Relations at Chehaw Park.
Park leaders said they hope to continue this showcase every year.
