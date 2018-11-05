Amid deepening addiction crisis, FDA approves new form of powerful opioid

(CNN) - A new tablet form of an ultra-powerful opioid is about to make its way into hospitals, despite the ongoing opioid crisis plaguing the U.S.
The Food and Drug Administration is facing criticism over the approval of a drug called Dsuvia.
The opioid medication is a form of sufentanil, considered 5 to 10 times more powerful than fentanyl and 1000 times more potent than morphine. Sufentanil has historically been primarily administered through an IV.
The new, single-dose tablet version of the pain killer, mean to be taken under the tongue, can only be given in hospitals and is meant for those who can’t take an IV.
But public advocacy groups were quick to condemn the decision because they fear it will lead to more overdoses.
The chair of an FDA advisory panel that considered whether the drug should be approved, Dr. Raeford Brown, called it a “danger to the general public health” last month. That panel recommended the drug’s approval despite his warning.
Earlier this year, FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb called opioids the biggest crisis facing the nation.
“The problem is we have this legacy of a lot of addiction associated with past activities, and we are still seeing too much utilization that is fueling too much new addiction,” he said.
The company producing Dsuvia, AcelRx, argued it would be an “important non-invasive, rapidly acting alternative to IV opioids.”
Gottlieb was quick to defend the approval.
In a statement, he said, "The agency is taking new steps to more actively confront this crisis, while also paying careful attention to the needs of patients and physicians managing pain."
The Department of Defense was involved in the drug’s development for soldiers injured in battle.
According to the FDA, Dsuvia will not be available in retail pharmacies or for outpatient use.
