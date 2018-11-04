VSU advances to 9-0 on the season and prepares for West Georgia

PENSACOLA, FL (WALB) - Heading out of the off-season, Kerwin Bell and the Blazers knew they would be put to the ultimate test as these last two games would prove to be the toughest all season.
But the Blazers get the job done on the road as the Blazers have a great second half to pull away from West Florida and go on to win 48-21.
VSU’s offense lived up to their high expectations with 557 total yards of offense.
The Blazers ruled the ground game with almost 400 yards with the run and 4 touchdowns.
Heading into halftime the Blazers led 17-14.
The offense stepped up big in the second half and threw up 31 points.
The true test for the Blazers will come next week as VSU takes on the #4 West Georgia Wolves to see if they can finish the season undefeated and take the top spot in the Super Region 2 rankings.
West Georgia and Valdosta State take square off on Saturday at 7 P.M. in Valdosta.
