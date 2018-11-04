U.S. SBA helps with disaster relief

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Representatives with the U.S. Small Business Administration says they are ready to assist all Hurricane Michael survivors, even if you don’t have a business.
The federal organization says they are offering assistance to businesses, homeowners, churches, and non-governmental agencies up to two million dollars.
SBA works with FEMA during declared presidential disasters to provide loans for those with damage.
Leaders say folks with existing insurance can still receive the loan and that the word loan should not scare anyone.
“It’s important that everybody applies in the case of homeowners and renters. If preferred by FEMA, they need to apply. The loan is not an obligation if they happen not to want it, although it’s very convenient,” says Florencio Marina, Public Affair Specialist.
SBA is currently offering assistance at Disaster Recovery Centers in Baker, Mitchell, Dougherty, Miller, and more.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.