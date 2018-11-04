U.S. Army Corps of Engineers start removal process

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -
Residents who were concerned about the debris piling up in their yards, will now see change as the US Army Corp of Engineers is now cleared to start debris clean-up in the area.
The US Army Corps started the first of many debris removal days in the County.
Dougherty County heard a lot of trucks moving in the area this weekend.
“We have proceeded to work again here in Dougherty County,” said Josh Jimerfield, an Expert with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Last week the US Army Corps of Engineers had to stop the process of clean-up efforts in Dougherty County after a contractor protested causing debris removal delays.
“It was frustrating when I heard about that especially being up in Atlanta, I kind of felt helpless,” said Ian Porter, Dougherty County property owner.
Ian Porter, A Dougherty County property owner from Atlanta said he was worried the stoppage and the piles of debris left on his properties, would create an eye sore for the homes he is selling.
“It’s not exactly helpful to have trees 10 feet high in the front yard,” said Porter.
Now, those delays are over and nearly 200 trucks were busy pulling in debris and vegetation at a temporary debris staging area.
“We have an automatic system that load call. So when the truck pulls in, you can see a picture of the truck, picture of the driver and verify that everything is how it’s supposed to be,” said Jimerfield.
Ceres Environmental sub contractors spread out across the County, loading their trucks and bringing all the debris left from Hurricane Michael to this field.
Their goal is to work 7 days a week from dawn to dusk, until the city is back to normal.
“I believe now that we have the ability to work again, I think people are going to see that debris moved very quickly,” said Jimerfield.
In due time, every resident in the County, could see those same trucks grooming their neighborhood.
“I would say, you have to be patience, obviously like you said the trucks are rolling by now, it’s coming so there’s a lot of trash, it’s a lot of trees, a lot of stuff to clean up but they’re making progress,” said Porter.
