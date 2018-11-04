Rams finish regular season on 7 game win streak and 6-0 in the SIAC

COLUMBUS, GA (WALB) - Since The Rams faced off against West Georgia back in September the Rams have been on a 6 game win streak and have clinched the SIAC East.
But to get an undefeated conference record and taking down Fort Valley State that would just be icing on the cake.
The Rams will finish the regular season undefeated in the SIAC.
Albany State took down the Fort Valley State Wildcats this after in high scoring fashion 40-6.
ASU took over the ground game by racking up 225 rushing yards.
Tracy Scott rushed for 121 yards on 12 attempts and 1 touchdown.
The Albany State Rams will now wait to see who they will face in the playoffs.
