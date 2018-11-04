Man fought back during yoga studio shooting with a broom

Joshua Quick spoke to ABC's Good Morning America on Sunday and said he grabbed Scott Paul Beierle's gun after it jammed, and hit him. Tallahassee Police have identified Beierly as the man who entered the Hot Yoga Tallahassee during a Friday night class and started shooting, killing two and wounding six. Police say the 40-year-old Beierle then turned the gun on himself but have offered no motive in the attack.