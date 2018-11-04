“Juniper’s Journey” with Down Syndrome

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -
The Down Syndrome Association of Southwest Georgia brought families together Saturday to support each other on their individual journeys.
The Defee family celebrates with their daughter Juniper after they completed Saturday's Buddy walk to support Down Syndrome.
“We are excited to be apart of this buddy walk and when we heard of it she was the youngest baby here,” said Junipers father Wesley.
Junipers age wasn’t going to stop them from participating, as her father pushed her through the finish line.
“Juniper! You made it! You made it!,” said Wesley. “It was great, it was her first medal it definitely won’t be her last, I can tell you that.”
The executive director of the Down Syndrome Association of South Georgia said they are all about helping families like theirs.
“We want people to understand that down syndrome is not scary. And I’m sure as you’ve seen out here these kids are kids."”That just means the world to us to bring joy to them for a little bit," said Kayla Luckie.
Juniper was born a couple weeks early and had to spend a while in the hospital
“She had her open heart surgery at her three month mark so after that she hadn’t had any problems and has been out of the hospital ever since,” said Wesley.
Her father said her strength and organizations like this one is what kept them going.
“This is a wonderful thing that the city of Albany and the association put on for us and we are glad to be able to help other people who need it,” he explained.
“It’s just recognizing them and telling them that your important and you matter and we love you,” said Luckie.
As for Juniper, she just continues to bring light to those around her.
“She’s a little bouncy thing," said Wesley. “She’s going to make us stronger throughout the years and we are looking forward to raising a beautiful baby.”
If you would like to donate to the Down Syndrome Association to help families like Juniper’s, you can do so here.
The Buddy Walk that supports the Down Syndrome Association was a success with over 300 people in attendance.
Organizers are already looking ahead to next year.
This is the first year that teams fund raised ahead of time bringing in over 3200 dollars just yesterday.
The money will go towards packets that included information on Down Syndrome, as well as local resources, and more events that are no costs to families.
13 teams participated in the walk.
The executive director says she hopes team numbers will grow in the future.
“This from here on out will be an every year thing and we are hoping as word gets out that we will have even more teams to participate,” said Luckie.
The Buddy walk also included a live band, vendors, and a silent auction.
Organizers said including their sponsors, 18,000 dollars was raised for the cause.
