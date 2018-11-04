Clouds and showers hang tough Sunday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A cloudy and cool day continues. Highs will top out near 70°. Showers are likely for the eastern half of the area through the afternoon.
Rain chances stick around through the evening hours before lowering by midnight. Overnight lows will only fall into the low 60s.
Rain coverage sticks around for the beginning of the work week.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely by Monday afternoon. Daytime highs will top out in the upper 70s.
Rain chances continue through the end of the week with rain chances peaking on Tuesday at 70%.
Highs will hover in the upper 70s to near 80° for the rest of the work week.
Drier and cooler air works its way in for the weekend.
