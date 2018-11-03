Pelham PD charge Mize Street shooting suspect

PELHAM, GA (WALB) - Pelham police officials say they’ve arrested the person who fired several shots at the Bennetta Cockran Homes off Mize Street last Friday night.
Police say Terrance Dewberry, 17, is the suspect charged with this shooting.
Although no one was harmed, he is accused of firing shots at cars and damaging properties.
Dewberry will be charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, and four other charges, according to police.
Officers say they had to take their time with this arrest because he is a juvenile.
“With that case, because it was a juvenile offender, they may feel like nothing was done, but with it being juvenile we’re not always able to tell people exactly what went on with that offender,” says Rod Williams, Assistant Chief for the Pelham Police Department.
Dewberry was arrested in Albany on Wednesday and placed in the Mitchell County Juvenile Justice Center.
