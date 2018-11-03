Officials investigate ‘suspicious death’ in Baker County

BAKER CO., GA (WALB) - The Baker County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating a death of a man.
According to Baker County Coroner Alvin Lofton, he was called around 5:30 p.m. where a man, in his 50s or 60s, was found dead in a mobile home park in the 300 block of Highway 91.
Lofton said is it being investigated as a “suspicious death.” He said the man had been there a while.
The victim has been identified, but officials are not releasing his identity until next of kin has been notified.
This is a developing story and WALB will provide updates as details come in.
