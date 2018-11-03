Neighbors speak out after man was found dead in mobile home

NEWTON, GA (WALB) - Folks in the Parker Mobile Homes are in shock after hearing that William Bailey was found dead in his home last night.
We talked with a neighbor and friend of Bailey’s who said he will be missed.
Caution tape surrounds this mobile home in Newton, where authorities say William Bailey was found dead.
His neighbors are left in shock.
“He was a good guy, he didn’t bother no one he mostly stayed home and that was it,” said Jo Ware.
Ware lives next door to Bailey, and says he would see him often.
“I’ve been knowing him for a long time you know because we’ve been friends and stuff like that. He helps me and I help him,” he said.
Ware said he can’t remember when he last saw him.
“He helped me work on my bicycles and things. Stuff like that. When mine breakdown, he bring it to his shop and he fix it,” he said.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it was a neighbor that discovered Bailey’s body.
The Baker County Coroner is calling it a suspicious death.
Ware said he only could think of one word to describe his feelings.
“Bad. He was a good person, and didn’t bother no body,” explained Ware.
He said he’ll cherish the memories he had with Bailey and that he will be missed.
“In a way I will, I’ll tell you the truth, in a way I will.”
