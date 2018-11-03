Law enforcement builds relationships with middle school students to combat crime

PELHAM, GA (WALB) - The Pelham Police Department is doing its part to reduce crime, and keep kids in school and off the street.
Police have been at the Pelham City Schools' middle school providing successful tips to students on future law enforcement encounters.
The Pelham Police Department said it’s also making a conscious effort to foster positive relationships with students.
For the last two days, Pelham law enforcement have been in several classrooms building relationships with students, but most importantly educating students on the importance of not acting out violent crimes.
The entire eighth grade class at Pelham Middle School was able to participate in a S.T.Y.L.E event hosted by the Pelham Police Department.
Officials said S.T.Y.L.E stands for Successful Tips for Youth on Law Enforcement encounters.
“I used to be afraid and I didn’t like to see police officers,” said Jada Thomas, student at Pelham Middle School.
Law enforcement leaders said the third annual event was created to bridge the gap between kids and officers while keeping them on the right track.
“It also educates our middle school kids on what law enforcement does. It gives them a chance to be with them to work through some encounters in different situations,” said Robert McCullers, Assistant with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Like many children growing up, Jada Thomas, an eighth grader at Pelham Middle School, was terrified every time she saw flashing blue lights or a police officer in uniform.
“I used to like run and hide, I used to be scared,” said Thomas.
That’s why the Pelham Police Department held a S.T.Y.L.E event at Pelham Middle School to teach the entire eighth grade class how to have positive encounters with law enforcement.
“I was looking for something to help bridge that gap between young people and police because across the nation it was obvious there was a great divide there,” said Chief Nealie McCormick, Pelham Police Department.
Chief McCormick said they wanted to give kids the opportunity to see what could happen if they committed a crime, by allowing students to act out mock scenarios like domestic violence situations, traffic stops, shootings, and more.
“This is teaching us how to not get in trouble in school and how to make their career more better,” Tra’Veon Clayton, student at Pelham Middle School.
Some students said they’ve seen students their age commit crimes, and that’s why they’re grateful the event was put on to bring awareness.
“Because in some areas you got different types of people. You have people who like to gang bang and do drug related things that I can’t be around,” said Thomas.
Officials said the Pelham Police Department is the one of three agencies in the nation doing this, and they will continue this each year to combat crimes in youth and build relationships.
“I don’t think it will be an entire solution to the problem in the nation but it is a beginning and it could be a part of the solution,” said Chief McCormick.
The Pelham Police Chief said after this week’s event, they’re hoping to send this initiative around the nation for other community’s to model.
