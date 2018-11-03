Dry Saturday, rain returns Sunday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Clearing skies overnight as temperatures fall into the low to mid 40s Saturday morning.
A beautiful but cool Saturday is headed our way. Highs will top out near 70 degrees. No rain is expected.
We'll start off dry Sunday but clouds will increase throughout the day. Rain chances return by the afternoon. Highs will reach the low 70s.
Rain chances continue into the first part of next week. Rain coverage peaks Tuesday with highs in the low 80s. A strong to severe storm is also possible. Drier air works in for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low to mid 70s.
Rain chances return by next Friday.
