Disaster Recovery Center opens in Mitchell Co.

MITCHELL CO., GA (WALB) - FEMA now has three new disaster recovery centers open to help Hurricane Michael survivors and one of those centers is in Mitchell County.
FEMA representatives were on the grounds at the Mitchell EOC assisting residents who are trying to get back on track after Hurricane Michael.
Residents who are uninsured or under insured are encouraged to visit the Disaster Recovery Center if you were affected by the storm.
Homeowners and business owners will be able to meet face-to-face with representatives from the State of Georgia, FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, and other federal partners.
Folks are able to fill out applications for loans and find out how they can repair their properties.
“If you’ve been affected by Hurricane Michael, your house has been damaged, you can just come to this disaster recovery center and find out rather there is a way that FEMA can be of an assistance, " says Gerard Hammink, FEMA spokesperson.
Leaders say residents are encouraged to register with FEMA before visiting the disaster relief center.
The disaster center is located at 4767 U.S. Highway 37 and will remain open until Tuesday. Hours will run from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 7p.m. on Sundays.
