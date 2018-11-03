Democrat Edmondson threatens GOP dominance in Oklahoma

Polls have consistently shown Republican mortgage company owner Kevin Stitt, a 46-year-old political newcomer who casts himself in the mold of a businessman outsider like President Donald Trump, slightly ahead of Edmondson. But the race appears to be tightening. The Cook Political Report has moved it from "likely Republican" to "toss up," though FiveThirtyEight.com, which also analyzes political contests, still projects Stitt likely to win. A Libertarian, Chris Powell, also is running.