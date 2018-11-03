Clouds increase Sunday, rain returns Monday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Clear skies continue this evening as temperatures fall into the low 50s by midnight. Overnight, lows will dip into the mid to upper 40s.
We’ll start Sunday with plenty of sun, but clouds will be on the increase throughout the morning. Cloudy skies take hold by the afternoon with highs in the low 70s.
There’s a slight rain chance overnight, but better rain chances arrive late Monday.
Highs Monday will top out in the upper 70s.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Election Day with highs near 80 degrees.
A mainly wet pattern sticks around through the end of the week.
