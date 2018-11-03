Buddy Walk supports down syndrome awareness

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The seventh annual Buddy Walk was held Saturday in Albany as supporters promoted awareness for people with Down Syndrome.
The Buddy Walk is aimed to promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with down syndrome.
Families sported t-shirts with their team names on them to show who they are supporting.
Each team that participated in Saturdays walk raised money towards the cause.
“This year our supporters have blown it our of the park. Our teams have worked extremely hard over the past several months. Our top fund raising team brought over 6,000 dollars,” said Kayla Luckie, the executive director of the Down Syndrome Association of South Georgia.
That money will go towards supporting families in Southwest Georgia.
