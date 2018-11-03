Army Corps Engineers are in SWGA to help with debris removal

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Folks in Dougherty, Mitchell, Miller, Decatur, and Seminole counties can start to see debris removal beginning Saturday.
Army Corps of Engineers are in South Georgia to help with debris removal after Hurricane Michael.
Officials said there was a sight delay in their progress due to a contractor protest but now they are cleared to begin.
They will be widespread throughout each county and focus on the priority areas first.
“Safety is a major concern, so anywhere around schools, fire stations, like those. If a county was to prioritize those we do our best to accommodate those,” said Joshua Jimerfield, EMA Specialist.
Crews will work 7 days a week from dawn to dusk.
