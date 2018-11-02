Young man killed in rural collision

IRWIN COUNTY, GA (WALB) - The Georgia State Patrol said Friday that a man driving a service truck was killed instantly when he was struck by a log truck on Highway 32, near the Irwin - Coffee County line.
Troopers said that 19-year-old John Coffee, of Douglas, failed to stop at the stop sign at Lotus Road and 32 about 1:00 p. m. Wednesday.
A Boatright Company log truck driven by 64-year-old John Shannon hit the service truck, belonging to J&T Tire Company in the drivers door, knocking it over.
Authorities say that Coffee was likely killed on impact. Shannon had minor injuries.
The load of logs spilled onto Highway 32, and took hours to be re-loaded.
The GSP said that no charges will be filed.
