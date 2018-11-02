Week 12: Friday night football schedule and scores

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - See this week’s high school football schedule and get final scores as they come in.
GAME OF THE WEEK:
- Mitchell County @ Pelham
GHSA:
- Tift County @ Camden County
- Lowndes @ Colquitt County
- Lee County @ Coffee
- Bainbridge @ Thomas Co. Central
- Carver, Col. @ Americus Sumter
- Cairo @ Dougherty
- (SAT) Westover @ Hardaway
- Brooks County @ Berrien
- Early County @ Thomasville
- Baconton @ Calhoun County
- Miller County @ Seminole County
- Terrell County @ Randolph Clay
- Chattahoochee County @ Stewart County
- Telfair County @ Clinch County
- Irwin County @ Turner County
- Worth County @ Cook
- Monroe @ Crisp County
GISA:
- Creekside @ Brookwood
- Crisp @ Westwood
- Deerfield Windsor @ Valwood
- Southland @ Tiftarea
- SGA @ Terrell
GICAA:
- Sherwood @ Skipstone
- Fullington @ Georgia Christian
Week 11 Highlights:
Previous scores:
