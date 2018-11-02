Week 12: Friday night football schedule and scores

Week 12: Friday night football schedule and scores
Mitchell vs. Pelham is the Locker Room Report Game of the Week for week 12 of high school football. (Source: WALB)
By Theo Dorsey and John Barron | November 1, 2018 at 10:55 PM EST - Updated November 1 at 10:55 PM

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - See this week’s high school football schedule and get final scores as they come in.

GAME OF THE WEEK:

  • Mitchell County @ Pelham

GHSA:

  • Tift County @ Camden County
  • Lowndes @ Colquitt County
  • Lee County @ Coffee
  • Bainbridge @ Thomas Co. Central
  • Carver, Col. @ Americus Sumter
  • Cairo @ Dougherty
  • (SAT) Westover @ Hardaway
  • Brooks County @ Berrien
  • Early County @ Thomasville
  • Baconton @ Calhoun County
  • Miller County @ Seminole County
  • Terrell County @ Randolph Clay
  • Chattahoochee County @ Stewart County
  • Telfair County @ Clinch County
  • Irwin County @ Turner County
  • Worth County @ Cook
  • Monroe @ Crisp County

GISA:

  • Creekside @ Brookwood
  • Crisp @ Westwood
  • Deerfield Windsor @ Valwood
  • Southland @ Tiftarea
  • SGA @ Terrell

GICAA:

  • Sherwood @ Skipstone
  • Fullington @ Georgia Christian

You can follow @WALBSports on Twitter to get live score updates on game day.

Follow WALB’s Theo Dorsey, sports director, and John Barron, sports reporter, for game updates.

Week 11 Highlights:

Previous scores:

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.