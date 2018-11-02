Valdosta principal wins Administrator of the Year

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - The principal of one Valdosta school is serving as the Vice President for the Georgia Association for Alternative Education, after winning their Administrator of the Year award.
Keith Hose won this award because of his work as the principal of the alternative school, Maceo A. Home Learning Center.
We asked Hose why he believes that he received this award. He shared that he believes it all has to do with his faculty and staff, his students, and their numbers.
“The data shows that we’ve made some growth as pertaining to students graduating. We made some gains as far as decreasing discipline. Our smart goals are now aligned with those of the [other] high schools and middle schools. Our kids are now performing." said Hose.
Hose was nominated by a member of his staff, who shared that he really has made a difference in his time at the school.
She says Hose really focuses in academics and thinking outside of the box.
