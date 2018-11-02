Turnout rises in Worth Co. as early voting ends

SYLVESTER, GA (WALB) - Early voting has come to an end and we are told the polls in Worth County Friday were packed.
Over 2,700 people voted early in this county.
Board of Elections officials tell us this is a great turnout for this county with 12,000 registered voters.
They said they expect to see large numbers on Election Day but are proud of the way folks have hit the polls early this go round.
“We’ve had a line this morning from before 8 o’clock before the polls open this morning and that tells us that people are serious about voting and they are getting out and doing it early,” said Board of Elections member Forestine Morris.
They also tell us that over 400 people voted in the counties special election, and they received over 300 absentee ballots.
Officials said they hope folks in the county are just as eager come Election Day.
Just as as reminder, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
