Tiftarea closing in on first perfect regular season

CHULA, GA (WALB) - Tiftarea football has 8 region championships and 3 state titles in its proud history that dates back to 1975.
But this year’s bunch is closing in on history if they can get a win this weekend.
The Panthers are (9-0) and atop the GISA Region 3-AAA.
A win Friday night at home over Southland would clinch the region.
It would also solidify their first perfect regular season in school history.
In year 1 under Erik Soliday this team has already been on record-setting pace.
They’re averaging 40.9 points per game.
That’s a full touchdown more than the previous school record.
And they’ve beaten all nine opponents this year by at least 34 points.
“Thank goodness its showing on Friday nights and all that hard work is paying off," said Soliday. "We’re trying to build a program here that’s going to be good for a long time. Try to build a great program here and we’re off to a good start so far, so hopefully we can keep it rolling.”
It’s going to be a 7:30 kickoff in Chula vs. Southland Academy.
The winner takes the region and a 1-seed in the GISA state playoffs.
