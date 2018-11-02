Thomasville shooting suspects in custody

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - Two men are now in custody in connection to the shooting of 32-year-old Akeilous Hardy.
Thomasville Police Captain Maurice Holmes said Micharius Johnson, 21, was arrested in Tallahassee, Florida.
And Branden Davis, 25, turned himself into authorities Wednesday night.
Police said Hardy is on life-support at Archbold Medical Center.
“This is a shooting that occurred that should not have happened. It’s a situation where someone is right now, fighting for their life," said Holmes.
The shooting happened in the 700 block of Wright Street Tuesday night.
Police said they got to the scene after receiving several calls about neighbors hearing gunshots.
Captain Holmes said both suspects are facing aggravated assault charges. He said as they will follow-up on more leads and additional charges and arrests are possible.
If you know anything about the incident, you are urged to call the Thomasville Police Department at (229) 227-3249.
