Terrell Co. Chamber of Commerce furthering their storm damage relief

TERRELL CO., GA (WALB) - Terrell County is setting up storm relief efforts for residents at the Chamber of Commerce.
The US Small Business Administration is setting up inside the Terrell County Chamber of Commerce.
The SBA is letting small business owners and homeowners the opportunity to apply for loans in the wake of the hurricane.
These are low interest rate loans to help pay for storm damage repairs.
Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Savannah Hughes said they want to help those affected by the hurricane as much as possible.
“No fatalities or anything like that thankfully," said Hughes. "I think that’s the most important thing is that everybody’s safe and we had a lot of help from the National Guard and FEMA.”
The SBA will be open at the chamber, Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 5 p.m.
