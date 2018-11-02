SWGA woman fearful of future severe weather

BLAKELY, GA (WALB) - One Early County woman said she is still recouping after Hurricane Michael.
Now, she said she’s fearful of what future severe weather or natural disasters could bring.
“It feels real scary because that’s the first thing I’m thinking. I just got some more food in. I might be out of lights," said Jessie Reed.
The 72 year-old said she’s been sitting on pins and needles, worried about what another storm could bring after struggling during Hurricane Michael.
“It was very difficult because anytime I got really, really hot, then I get to where I can’t breathe,” said Reed.
Reed said she had two to three asthma attacks during the storm because she was without power for nine days.
“No lights! And when the lights did come on, they were on like two days and then they went back off,” said Reed.
They went out as a result of the storm, but went out again because her bill was more than $500.
"The reason I couldn’t pay the bill because it was a struggle trying to buy food from the hurricane,” Reed explained.
She lost everything in her freezer until Commissioner Jeffery Haynes and State Representative Gerald Greene stepped in to assist.
However, the potential for more severe weather and losing her brother from an asthma attack this year, makes her fearful of future storms.
“If the storm comes, and the lights go out, I don’t think I’ll stay here and try to sit it out like I did the first time,” said Reed.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.