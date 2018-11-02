Students participate in fall Special Olympics

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - Across the globe, millions of athletes participate in the Special Olympics each year.
In Valdosta, hundreds of students came out to participated in our own South Georgian Fall Special Olympics.
Students from ages eight to 21 from the nine surrounding counties participated in a variety of sports, including 12-year-old Allea Christopher. Her aunt brought her to participate in the games.
“I think it’s important to bring her out here, just so she sees other children that are like her and also gets to understand that she can do things that ‘regular’ children do on a regular basis," said Ashley Morgan, Family Member of Participant.
The event was hosted by the The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority Therapeutics Division.
There were also volunteers from Valdosta State University, a few South Georgia high schools, and dental students from Wiregrass Technical College, who also examined those in need for free.
