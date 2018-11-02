State Supreme Court to hold special session in Albany

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Supreme Court of Georgia announced Friday that it will hold oral arguments in Albany next Thursday, November 8, at Albany State University.
At the 10 a.m. session, the Court will hear two appeals: one in a civil case and one in a criminal case.
The first is an appeal of a Georgia Court of Appeals ruling involving a lawsuit between two physicians and former partners in which one alleges the other stalked him and his employees.
The second is an appeal of a young man convicted in Houston County and sentenced to life in prison for his role in a double murder.
Each year, the Court travels outside Atlanta to hear cases for the purpose of making the Court’s business and the judicial process more accessible to the public.
Thursday’s session will be held in the Billy C. Black Auditorium of Albany State University, which is listed among the nation’s top Historically Black Colleges and Universities by U.S. News & World Report.
The public and media are welcome, but space may be limited.
