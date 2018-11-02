Southwest GA recognized for keeping up with technology

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - One Southwest Georgia school has recently been named a best practice school.
By continuously updating its technology and classroom environments, Brookwood School in Thomasville was able to earn the honor.
Students and teachers are adapting to the way technology is implemented in the classroom.
One clear change Brookwood made was to its desks. Giving students the luxury to stand at their desk, versus sitting in the low traditional desk and chairs.
Joshua Hanke, the director of institutional technology, said this change has been student driven and engineered.
“Oh, they love it,” said Hanke.
Not only do the desks have three different height options, they also have wheels, making it easy to move about the classroom.
"Rearranging the room from rows in a test to the next class comes in and they’re in groups. Thirty seconds maybe, to rearrange the whole room,” said Hanke.
Allowing students to not only be more engaging with each other, but the curriculum as well.
“I think technology here at Brookwood has really allowed students to explore, and be flexible in their classes,” said Hanke.
So far, only five classrooms are piloting the new desks.
"There’s a Google Doc that goes with that. And students are putting their feedback on there and that will help shape what we do in the rest of the classes,” Hanke explained.
Gallup, an analytics and advice firm, recently visited 10 schools in the country to conduct an in-depth study on creativity and innovation in the classroom.
Hanke said that balancing traditional and new learning styles is one reason why Brookwood was chosen for the study. He said the school has plans to incorporate this style of teaching and learning into all of its classes next year.
