Riverside Cemetery in process of cleaning damage after Hurricane Michael

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Riverside Cemetery was heavily damaged following Hurricane Michael. Director of Facilities Management Donald Gray says they are now in the process of repairing the damage.
“First matter is always the safety of citizens, so we start off by clearing roads so that the roads in the cemetery can actually be traffic-able. We look at safety things such as branches or trees that may be hanging over that could potently fall. Just like the rest of the city, we are attempting to move debris to the ride away for later pickup," says Gray.
Gray says contacting family members whose loved ones were impacted was their first priority.
“Anyone who needs to be notified because of Hurricane Michael storm damage has been contacted already or is in the process of being contacted," says Gray.
Gray wants the community to know that they are still open for services and they have a new phone number, which is (229) 302-1420.
“We are open for services, since the second day after the storm we started reaching out to individual funeral home directors, even though we didn’t have operational phone lines. We contacted every single funeral director. We have maintained our burial schedule and if someone is interested in scheduling a burial or purchasing a plot we will be happy to work with them," says Gray.
Gray says that the cemetery still remains closed to the general public and he still has no date to when it will be back open.
