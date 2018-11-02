Possible tax breaks could help businesses after storm

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Many Dougherty County businesses need to relocate after suffering storm damage, but many can’t necessarily afford to do so.
County leaders said they are asking state legislators to look at the Job Tax Credit Bill, and possibly change it.
The possible change could assist businesses impacted by federally declared storms.
New industry to the state of Georgia could be eligible for a job tax credit.
But an industry that has storm damage and could possibly relocate isn’t eligible for that tax break because they already have employees in the state.
“Maybe consider looking at creative ways to help businesses that could be impacted, or could be looking at other areas to relocate to after being apart of a natural disaster,” said Justin Strickland, the President of the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission.
Officials with the EDC said the next step going forward is to speak with legislators, and showing them the impact the storms have had on our area and the businesses here.
