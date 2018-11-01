’Parents should be role models for their children and not their drug supplier’: CNT arrests two after student brings marijuana to middle school

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Chatham-Savannah County Narcotics Team (CNT) arrested two people Wednesday after a student brought in marijuana from home to an area middle school.
Law enforcement officers with CNT and the Savannah Police Department responded to the middle school and determined the student intended to sell the marijuana to his or her peers. After this discovery, CNT obtained a search warrant for the student’s residence.
CNT arrested Toby Broxton, 48, and Lois Ward, 38, after seizing three pounds of marijuana, digital scales and $1,000. They charged Broxton and Ward with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of tools for the commission of a crime. Both are felonies.
“I am truly saddened by this investigation and thankful the marijuana was seized before it was able to spread throughout the school," CNT Director Everett Ragan said. "Parents should be role models for their children and not their drug supplier. I am hopeful this case will serve as a reminder to all that we have zero tolerance for drugs in our school system or community. I am thankful for the partnership we have with Savannah-Chatham County Public School Board, their police department and Savannah Police Department. It was the quick action of all parties involved that led to a successful outcome.”
Broxton and Ward are in the Chatham County Detention Center. CNT is conducting an investigation and additional charges are pending.
