’Parents should be role models for their children and not their drug supplier’: CNT arrests two after student brings marijuana to middle school

“I am truly saddened by this investigation and thankful the marijuana was seized before it was able to spread throughout the school," CNT Director Everett Ragan said. "Parents should be role models for their children and not their drug supplier. I am hopeful this case will serve as a reminder to all that we have zero tolerance for drugs in our school system or community. I am thankful for the partnership we have with Savannah-Chatham County Public School Board, their police department and Savannah Police Department. It was the quick action of all parties involved that led to a successful outcome.”